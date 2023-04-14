The Spanish scene Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) will have representation in the last Major in history. Alvaro Garcia «SunPayus» qualifies for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris after an incredible comeback in the RMR qualifier. SunPayus and ON reversed their lousy start 0-2 to classify with a 3-2 beating Cloud9 in the last day. ENCE will be in Paris and with them will be our representative, SunPayuswho will play his third Major.

Emotional tears of joy filled the stage in Copenhagen where the RMR after the ENCE classification. The Finnish organization managed to prevail over the Russian team from Cloud9 in the fight for the last ticket from the RMR to the Major. With a high level ON took the qualifying series by a 2-0sending to Cloud9 to the Last Chance Qualifier and bursting with emotion in his classification.

ENCE’s merit is not only in qualifying for the Major in a tough qualifier. The European RMR already had victims of great renown such as the current Major champion, Virtus.pro. ON managed to get the pass to Paris starting in the worst possible way, with two defeats. The European team rose after a dark first day and beat iNation, 500 and Cloud9 to reach the Paris Major. While we acknowledge our representative SunPayus in this ONthe featured player was Guy Iluz”nertz«. The Israeli player and recent signing of the team shone for excellence to qualify his team for the Major.

If anyone deserves his own stickers, it’s this Guy 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0SYieY5ZKb — ON (@ON) April 14, 2023

Paris, the third SunPayus Major

And with this there will be three Majors disputed by SunPayus. He AW Per Murciano will attend the BLAST.TV Major in Paris in May to be part of the last CS:GO Major. SunPayus will be our representative in such an outstanding and historic event. The Spanish player manages to qualify for a Major consecutively for the first time. This is done together with ONwith whom he reached the Rio 2022 Major. The other record of SunPayus in the great tournament of VALVE was in Stockholm 2021where next to Movistar ridersmanaged to be the first Spanish team to reach a Major.

3-2 we win C9 and we Qualify for PARIS LETS GOO! I didn’t perform at all but you know… We are at the best, so happy 🥺. SPAIN will have Spanish representation in Paris, it’s time to take the flag. Thanks everyone for the support, next tournaments will be much better 💙#EZ4ENCE —SunPayus (@SunPayuscsgo) April 14, 2023

Paris awaits and SunPayus already has your ticket. The Spanish player will put the Spanish flag at the top in what will be the Farewell to the CS:GO Majors. Let’s hope May brings success to SunPayus and ON on his way, which will begin in the phase of challengers and contenders.