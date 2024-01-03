Super Fruits – Health and Wellness

According to nutritionists, people who want to keep their body and mind in optimal condition should eat a healthy and varied diet that contains all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients necessary for the body.

Although some people do not take into account the potential of fruits and exclude them from their daily diet, these foods provide many benefits and help prevent various diseases, as is the case with blackberries.

What are the nutritional contributions of blackberries?

On its official website, the Spanish Nutrition Federation (FEN) has published a report explaining that blackberries come from the mulberry tree, originally from ancient Persia, and that they are a better quality fruit than blackberries. Are.

Experts elaborate that their color can be white or black and that, unlike blackberries, each of their small glomeruli does not have the bones that make them up and is characterized by having a “sweet taste”.

FEN also clarified in its report that blackberries are a rich source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, folate, calcium, potassium, natural pigments and organic acids.

On the other hand, professionals emphasize that regular consumption of blackberries covers 30 percent of the recommended intake of vitamins C and E. Plus, he points out that they’re high in fiber, like all wild berries.

Which disease is prevented by eating blackberries?

FEN reports that this fruit has great “antioxidant power” due to the high contribution of natural colors like carotenoids and anthocyanosides.

For its part, the editorial team of the health portal Top Doctors said that, due to its vitamin contribution, blackberries help in the production of collagen and the absorption of iron, which promotes bone strength, skin care and nails.