Super League LoL: this is how we live day 15

Matchday 15 of the Super League, live

Update

New day of the Super League, and there are already fifteen. Second day of superweek, which means that there are only four days left to play. There are still many things to be decided, since there is only one team mathematically eliminated from the Playoffs and two already classified.

The first match of the day will be between Los Heretics and Jokers. The heretics arrive after winning yesterday against KOI in a very solvent way and they have four games left that, if they count on victory, they will be champions of the regular phase. The clowns managed to release their winning score yesterday against the Bisonsand they will try to improve their record to avoid the Relegations for the summer.

The afternoon will continue a very direct duel between two teams that are on the tightrope, UCAM and Giants. Both organizations arrive with the obligation to win, and everything that is not a victory will practically say goodbye to the Playoff options. The Murcians arrive better at this match, after winning yesterday against Riders, while those from Malaga have won only one game in their last four.

The following map will feature Barça and Movistar Riders, who yesterday saw a point added to their loss score. Both lost important games yesterday, and have the option of making up for it today.

KOI is already pretty much out of options. The tents depend on a carambola that leaves the Playoff cut at eight victories, something that seems very difficult. Today they will have a Fnatic TQ in front of them who wants to close their presence in the title phase as soon as possible.

To close out today, Bisons and Rebels will stick together on the Rift. The rebels start with the clear favorite sign on this map, since they continue to lead the table and display a good League of Legendswhile Bisons arrives with feelings totally contrary to this game, with a streak in this second round of 1-4 and having lost yesterday against Jokers, a team that still didn’t know what it was like to win in the Super League.