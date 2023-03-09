Super League Summary Matchday 18: The split is over!

Final more than adjusted in the last day of the regular phase of the Super League. The highest division of League of Legends The Spanish finished the regular season of their spring split and did so with a very even finish. Rebels Gaming is crowned as regular phase champion after securing the first position in the table. With a 14-4 on your bookmark, rebels takes the first position and moves the gaze to the playoffs already prepared. Find out how the first part of the spring Super League ended in its latest summary.

Giants vs. Jokers: See you in the summer Giants and Jokers!

opened the curtain day 18 of the Super League and did it with farewells. giants and jokers they fought in a duel between squads that say goodbye to the season. Already removed from divided of spring, the giants and the clowns fought their last dance in spring. The duel fell into the hands of giants that despite having achieved a great second round, did not reach the playoffs. In the same way, the giants presented themselves with the best of themselves and closed their spring with victory.

On the side of Jokers, there was no new ‘Joker’. The clowns fell against the Giants and signed the 2-16 in the regular phase. More than officially bottom, Jokers are leaving for summer where they should have and much to the descent. The Navarrese team could not give one last surprise and despite good attempts they could not beat Amadeu Carvalho «attila” and yours.

Bisons vs. Fnatic TQ: Rhuckz Heats Up For Super League Playoffs

Although all those classified to playoffs they are ready, Fnatic TQ continues to gain momentum with his new signings. The orange academy closes the regular phase by extending its winning streak and achieving the important third position. Fnatic TQ beat Bisonsexposing to the maximum the contrast between the sensations of both teams at this point in the season.

With an incredible performance by Rubén Barbosa”rhuckz«, Fnatic TQ crushed their rival again. This time it was the Bisons who went down and they did it similar to the last losses, without getting too excited. The bison are leaving playoffs but with bad feelings and a level that does not invite you to dream. On the contrary, Fnatic TQ concrete the third position and continues to raise the level in the face of some playoffs where they will choose their rival.

Barça eSports against UCAM Tokiers: Murcian sadness, culé tranquility

The last day of the regular phase continues and we have a new farewell. UCAM Tokiers says goodbye to the spring Super League and just like Jokers, he does it with defeat. The Murcia club could not against a powerful barca that he has found a lethal weapon and a new victory. The culés finish in fourth position in the regular phase and with relief in the body, avoiding the duel against Fnatic TQ.

With the most important moments yet to be played, the Barcelona eSports seems to have unlocked a powerful weapon. The culés repeat the Aphelios in Matthew Smith”Deadly»and it is that the British shooter is unstoppable. The buffs to the champion and marksman items seem to have put picking at a very strong point. He Barça destroys team fights and puts land in the middle so that Fnatic TQ cannot select it as a rival in the first round of playoffs.

KOI against Rebels and Riders against Heretics: We have a Super League regular phase champion!

Closing film of the regular phase of the spring Super League. With two games that defined everything, the super league closed with an incredible show. After the results, Rebels Gaming is crowned champion of the regular phase winning his game and with favor from Movistar Riders included. The rebels take the first position of the regular part of the divided winning at koi and with the subsequent defeat of The Heretics. the good face of Movistar Riders He came out in a last game of the regular phase that ended the hopes of the Team Heretics academy.

Both teams put on a fantastic show in more than 45 minutes to complete a regular phase that ended with a flourish. The greatest beneficiary of the last match were not the spectators, it was Rebels Gaming. The team that arrived as one of the debutants of the Super League took first place in the regular phase in one of the biggest narrative blows on the Spanish scene. The Super League is waiting for some playoffs that they will be unpredictable, the level is higher than ever and the fight seems very interesting.