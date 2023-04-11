‘Super Mario Bros’ is not the only one: Netflix released one of the best video game adaptations in 2021, but its second season 2 will not arrive until 2024

Bad news for fans of the series.

Super Mario Bros: The movie is a success at the box office since its premiere on April 5. It has managed, to this day, to be the best premiere of the year, surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and has surpassed Frozen 2 in the best premiere of an animated film in the history of cinema.

But it has not been the only video game adaptation that has been a success in recent years. Netflix premiered in 2021 Arcane, the animated series based on the Riot Games video game League of Legends and it was a worldwide success, both in awards and audience.

the giant of streaming it didn’t take long to give it a season 2 that we knew nothing about, until today. But sadly, it’s bad news for the fans. The executive director of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, has spoken about the premiere of the new installment of Arcane and it will arrive much later than expected.

In a recent interview with Guan Ze Yuan, Laurent has revealed that he has already watched the third episode of season 2, but fans they will have to wait until 2024 to be able to enjoy it:

It’s not ready yet, and there are two reasons why it isn’t. First, you want quality. We just don’t want to rush and that takes time. That is the good reason. The bad reason is that we honestly didn’t know if Season 1 was going to be a success, so we started Season 2 later. If I had known, we could have started making Season 2 much sooner. But we didn’t know that, so we waited a bit and now we are paying the price. So, unfortunately, it’s not going to be released this year.

Although it is somewhat disappointing news for fans, his explanation of why season 2 of Arcane It’s not ready yet makes perfect sense. The only silver lining in all of this is that they may already be planning season 3 and it can be released much earlier.