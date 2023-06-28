Super Mario Bros. Movie 3D (NL)

Theater Castellum, Rijnplein 1-3, 2405 db Alphen aan den Rijn

Theater Castellum, Rijnplein 1-3, 2405 db Alphen aan den Rijn Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers.

Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film takes viewers into a unique, colorful and spectacular universe for a spectacular film packed with action and humour. While trying to fix an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World films, The Lego Movie franchise) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) discover a mysterious pipe through a Enter the magical new world. Ok. But there they get separated and Mario sets off on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King), a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen's Gambit), the resolute leader of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario discovers his powers.

mould: Flores van Rooijen (voice), Thijs van Aken (voice), Wajen van den Bosch (voice), Marcel Jonker (voice), Julian Ubergen (voice), Hube Dykstaal (voice), Milan van Velden (voice)

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelnick

Language: spoke dutch

Duration 93 minutes