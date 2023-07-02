Super Mario Bros. Movie 3D (NL)

Admin 51 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

  • Theater Castellum, Rijnplein 1-3, 2405 db Alphen aan den Rijn
  • Wednesday, July 5, 2023 3:45 pm – 5:26 pm

A new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers.

Two world-renowned names in the entertainment industry, Illumination and Nintendo, have united for the first time ever for The Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers. Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film takes viewers into a unique, colorful and spectacular universe for a spectacular film packed with action and humour. While trying to fix an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World films, The Lego Movie franchise) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) discover a mysterious pipe through a Enter the magical new world. Ok. But there they get separated and Mario sets off on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King), a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen’s Gambit), the resolute leader of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario discovers his powers.

mould: Flores van Rooijen (voice), Thijs van Aken (voice), Wajen van den Bosch (voice), Marcel Jonker (voice), Julian Ubergen (voice), Hube Dykstaal (voice), Milan van Velden (voice)

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelnick

Language: spoke dutch

Duration 93 minutes

submit an agenda item

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rock Werchter here – follow the fourth day of Club C, which is closed by the crowd for Merol’s performance

New messages could not be retrieved, please try again later. live blog 48 minutes The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved