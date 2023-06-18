Super Mario Bros. Movie 3D (nl)

Theater Castellum, Rijplein 1-3, 2405 db Alphen aan den Rijn

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 1:45 pm – 3:26 pm

A new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers.

Illumination and Nintendo, two world-renowned names in the entertainment industry, joined forces for the first time ever for Super Mario Bros. THE MOVIE, a new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers. Based in the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film takes viewers into a unique, colorful and immersive universe for a spectacular film packed with action and humour. While trying to fix an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World movies, The Lego Movie franchise) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) fall through a mysterious pipe Enter a magical new world. Correct. But there they get separated and Mario embarks on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King), a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from the determined leader of the Mushroom Kingdom Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen’s Gambit), Mario learns that his own The powers of

mould: Flores van Rooijen (voice), Thijs van Aken (voice), Wajen van den Bosch (voice), Marcel Jonker (voice), Julien Ubergen (voice), Hub Dyckstaal (voice), Milan van Velden (voice)

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelnick

Language: spoke dutch