Heroic Super Mario Bros. are back, and how! Following their successful big screen appearances, two of the world’s most famous plumbers bring invigorating freshness to your home this summer. Follow the brave Mario and Luigi on their quest across the Mushroom Kingdom as they help Princess Peach defeat the evil Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. movie has broken numerous records at home and abroad and has already provided many families with a colorful portion of nostalgia. With the voices of top actors like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, the world of Super Mario comes to life like never before.

Follow the brothers and plumbers of Brooklyn: Mario, the adventurer who doesn’t let anything stop him, and Luigi, who’s always nervous and doesn’t like to go anywhere. The brothers try to save their failing plumbing business, but find themselves on a whirlwind adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom. Along our journey, we meet familiar and beloved characters who unite to defeat the mighty villain Bowser. Super Mario Bros. The Movie takes to a whole new level this breathtaking and epic film that has been loved by millions of gamers for 35 years.