Super Mario Bros. The Movie (UHD) Review – Allesoverfilm.nl

Plumber Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi. Both want to rescue Princess Peach from the Mushroom Kingdom, who is being held captive. The brothers have to face off against the villainous Bowser. Feature film adaptation of the popular video game.

Who doesn’t know Mario? The game character has been the face of game developer Nintendo for many years and originated in the 1980s. He made his debut in the Donkey Kong game and then got his own game on the first Nintendo console. The rest is history and all the games on every console are still played today by young and old. As with all the animated movies of the past decades, it’s quite notable that Mario never had his own movie, since with all the games there’s quite a lot to tell, you’d think. Maybe it has to do with the infamous live action adaptation of Mario in the movie super mario bros Since 1993, Bob Hoskins has starred as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. The film was such a notorious flop that many filmmakers didn’t want to burn their hands on a film adaptation of Mario. Last year, Nintendo stepped up and teamed up with Illumination (among others known to despicable Me And this favoredmovies) to collaborate on an animated film adaptation of Mario & Friends. And this film adaptation is more than successful, even fantastically. The story is exciting, funny, compelling, and so recognizable to all (former) gamers born in the 80s. There are a lot of funny and recognizable references and Easter eggs hidden in it, and that’s what makes the movie so great. What the makers have done really well is that the yearning for nostalgia hasn’t let the story get in the way and that balance is well maintained. So you don’t have to have played the game to like the movie, there really is something in the movie for everyone. super mario bros movie Lots of fun for young and old, and even more if you know the games well. super mario bros movie Will be released on DVD, Blu-ray Disc and 4K UHD titled “Power Up Edition”, and this latest release will also receive a Steelbook edition. This latest release is discussed here.

image quality UHD

super mario bros movie UHD delivers a 2160p transfer in a native aspect ratio of 2.39:1, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision as color enhancement. This 4K transfer is really great. Sharpness is optimum and colors pop off the screen. The film has a color palette that is sharp, clear and fresh. super mario bros Viewed with Dolby Vision and this gives the transfer even more subtlety, especially in the extremes of the color spectrum. Therefore the light is brighter, and the dark (black) is darker. An excellent transfer. Blu-ray Disc

watch also on bd super mario bros movie Looks great, but you can see that Dolby Vision is the big difference. Colors are definitely sharp, bright and clear. Contrast and black level are also fine. In a 1-to-1 comparison you can definitely see the difference with 4K, but on its own the BD transfer is also excellent. NB Screenshots are from Blu-ray Disc. sound quality UHD+BD

both UHD and BD super mario bros movieWe get a great Dolby Atmos track in the original English language. The track sounds great, with ample dynamics and spread, but not as busy as you might think. The volume and peaks between silence and movement are also less vivid than in other soundtracks for animated films. This definitely doesn’t make the track boring, as there is a lot to experience, but luckily the volume is kept under control. In addition to the English language track, there is also a Dutch Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 and a Flemish Dolby Digital 5.1 track. These both sound great too, but they definitely have less power, spread and dynamics than the Atmos Tracks. Excessive super mario bros movie Comes with a small package of extras, which are on both UHD (in 4K resolution) and Blu-ray Disc (HD resolution). All extras are subtitled in Dutch. steelbook edition

This 4K UHD release has got a really cool steelbook with an image of the “power up” mushroom that Mario can find in the game. meet the artists (18 minutes)

Several featurettes with the cast of the English-language version discuss their rendition Leveling Up: Making Super Mario Bros. movie (28 minutes)

The six-part making-of discusses a certain aspect of each feature film. super mario bros movie field guide (7 minutes)

Here is a bird’s eye view of several famous locations in the film. “Peaches” Lyric Video (3 minutes)

Video clip of the song of the film. Leadership Lessons from Anya Taylor-Joy (3 minutes)

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has a few tips she used for her character in the film.

