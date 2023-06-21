Super Mario Movie Review on iTunes at MoviePulp

The Super Mario Bros. Movie *** 1/2

Directed by: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelnick (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies)

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, …

Playing time: 92′

Check it out if you liked Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Trolls World Tour.

Story: Animated film about the popular Nintendo game Super Mario Bros. Since the 90s.

Our Verdict: Who didn’t grow up with Super Mario Bros, MoviePulpers? Along with SEGA’s Sonic, it was (and still is) one of the most popular gaming characters of the 90s, yet it took until 2023 for the Italian video game heroes to get a worthy animated film, while Sonic and Turtles take live action crouching. The makers had tried to do something similar in the 90s, but they did not succeed. There’s another reason to wait though: Nintendo is very picky about its flagship product and Illumination has done a solid job bringing Super Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach and even Donkey Kong to life on the big screen. Have done

But look, the result is impressive, as Illumination has outdone itself with its animation work, as the world of Super Mario Land has been worked to perfection by the American animation studio that already calls itself Pixar Studios. Have measured several times with , but it really shouldn’t compromise the timing. We also get some pet secrets on top. The Super Mario Bros Movie also gets the full winking fan treatment of the original Super Mario Bros on NES, right down to a Mario Kart chase scene that will leave fans of the hit game that was born with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System swooning.

In terms of originality, the Super Mario Bros movie isn’t groundbreaking, as it follows the lines of the Sonic live action movies in many ways, but that won’t hurt us. It works and is therefore a step forward from Jeff Fowler’s fumbles with the first Sonic movie from the start. The cast has rocked social media before, but this time we really disagree. Mario and Luigi are anything but real Italian plumbers and Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen do what we assume Hollywood expects of them. Lastly, we’d like to thank the creators for making an animated movie that clocks in at under 100 minutes, although this first film leaves a little too much of the Super Mario mythology open to potential sequels (tip: wait until the full finale). Do) learn more about it with its 2 post-credits scenes).

In short, Super Mario Bros’ excellent animation graphics as well as crisp running time give it an edge over the Sonic movies. All you have to do is take a thin plot with it. Available on VOD today!

