‘Super spies are people who put their kids to bed after work’

John Krasinski (43) poses as Jim Halpert in 2005 boy next door In the popular American remake of ‘The Office’. In 2023, he is a Marvel superhero, an acclaimed director (“A Quiet Place”), husband of Emily Blunt, and the protagonist of the blockbuster series “Jack Ryan”. Which is to say: He was the hero, as super spy Jack Ryan completes his last covert mission after four seasons.

editorial

HUMO If It Was Up To The Cast, Would ‘Jack Ryan’ Close After Four Seasons?



John Krasinski “co-worker Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper in ‘House of Cards’, ed.) told me that he could play in this series until he got older and older. I didn’t have the courage to tell him that he had passed that point long ago… (smiling)

“With a heavy heart I say goodbye. The role of Jack Ryan was a gift. You Should Know: I grew up with books tom clancy, Jack Ryan was my childhood hero.

Humo Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine as Jack Ryan preceded you. Still, Michael Kelly calls you the best Jack Ryan: ‘John knows how to portray an action hero that’s heroic, recognizable and funny.’



Krasinski “Good to hear, that means my bribe has arrived (laughs). In fact, we’ve always been honest about Jack’s shortcomings. In the first season he was a naive analyst who thought he saw a clear distinction between good and evil from behind his desk. But during his perilous fieldwork, he also discovers shades of gray that cause him to lose the answer to his moral compass more than once. This is what makes him human.

“I went to CIA headquarters in Langley to talk to the real spies as part of the preparation. Later I told my opponent with surprise Wendell Pierce (Bunk, ed. from ‘The Wire’): ‘Those secret agents are just like people!’ It may sound silly, but I expected CIA agents to be untraceable superheroes. However, I talked to honest and sympathetic people who go shopping after work and put their baby to sleep. I found it very interesting: How can you risk your life for your country when you have a family at home?”

HUMO How was the last day of recording for you?



Krasinski “The entire cast was there for the last scene, which was very emotional. After recording we pondered for a while what we had accomplished, after which – and it always happens with this gang – the partying started.

“During that farewell party, I noticed that Wendell, always stylish, had his left hand hidden in his sleeve. I looked at him jokingly, after which he secretly revealed the very expensive watch on his character’s wrist. He kept a souvenir. I wish I’d thought of that!”

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 4’

From 30th June on Prime Video