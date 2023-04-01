Super Tela – Record TV shows the film

Advertising Unable to load ad

This Friday (31), at 22:30, in Super ScreenRecord TV shows the film Zombieland: Double Tap.

Datasheet:

Zombieland: shoot Two Times

HD with audio description

Original title: Zombieland: Double Tap

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia.

Gender: Action

Distributor: sony pictures

Synopsis:

Years after coming together to cross the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to look for new places to live and survive. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realizing that new paths can be explored.

