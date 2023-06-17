Superfan Ready For Beyoncé: “I Would Like To Be The Person She Is”

He has been excited for several days; Tonight it’s finally time, then Bovenkarspiel’s superfan Siphon Michael will see his great idol Beyoncé again. The world star will give a concert at the Johan Cruyff Arena today and tomorrow. Siphon loves him: “He’s the person I want to be too.”

“She knows what she wants and she gets it. I think it’s great. I would like to be like her in this,” Siphon enthused. He is running out of exaggeration. “She’s very positive and powerful. She’s an inspiration to people.”

The inspirational influence of the singer has also helped Siphon a lot in the past. “I’ve had a lot of rough times in my life,” he says. “I don’t want to say too much about that, but it’s about who you are and what you stand for. Beyoncé stands for human rights, equality and what you believe in. And it shows in her lyrics.” It is also reflected. I have felt very supported.”

‘I immediately thought it was great music’

Siphon, 24, has been a fan since the age of nine: “I discovered Beyoncé when I was with a friend. Her mother set it up. I immediately thought it was great music. I was all about it.” Wanted to know and started playing it myself. He’s always been like that.”

This will be Beyoncé’s fourth concert at Siphon. “I really had to be there and I have a seat close to the stage! No ticket was not an option. I literally sat down with four laptops and a few phones to make sure I interfered with online ticket sales.” ”

The superfan had to dig deep into his pocket for that beautiful spot near the podium. “It cost me over 800 Euros, but then you get a goodie bag!”

meeting beyoncé

Siphon’s ultimate dream is of course to meet Beyoncé one day, though he doesn’t think the chances are great. “It would definitely be great, but I don’t really know how it would happen. I was hoping it could be done at a ‘meet and greet’, but unfortunately she doesn’t do that anymore.”

There will be plenty of singing tonight at the Johan Cruijff Arena, but Siphon will continue to do so after the concert. Sifan is also a singer herself: “I mainly cover her songs, of course, although I have to practice a lot for that. It’s not really easy to sing her songs, which is not always good. But it’s a lot of fun.” Is.” to do this.”