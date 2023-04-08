Supergroup boygenius’ debut album debuts at #1 on the UK charts

“The Record”, boygenius’ debut album, debuted at number one on the UK chart. The trio is an indie supergroup made up of three of the most talented singer-songwriters of the new generation: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The three first teamed up in 2018 when they released a six-song EP. The long awaited reunion just happened now and the album is being hailed as one of the great albums of 2023.

Lucy, Phoebe and Julien beat stiff competition from Melanie Martinez, whose “PORTALS” took second place, and Australian DMA’s (“How Many Dreams?” at third).

The week had more news. Davido’s “Timeless” debuted at number ten, and De La Soul’s classic “3 Feet High And Rising”, released in 1989, reappeared at number nine. This album only entered digital platforms on March 3rd. Three weeks later it was re-released on vinyl, CD and cassette. Hence its return to the parade in such a prominent position.

The top 40 had another comeback, this one from a more recent album, but also from the hip-hop universe. “Call Me If You Get Lost”, by Tyler The Creator, won a deluxe edition and was in the 18th position.

Finally, “The Seventh Sun”, by Bury Tomorrow, conquered the 35th position and the new live album from The Who veterans, which features the group accompanied by an orchestra, the 37th.

The top 10 was this:

1 – “The Record” – boygenius (debut)

2 – “Portals” – Melanie Martinez (debut)

3 – “How Many Dreams?” – Dma’s (debut)

4 – “The Highlights” – The Weeknd (up two spots)

5 – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel…” – Lana Del Rey (down four spots)

6 – “Midnights” – Taylor Swift (Up One Position)

7 – “Diamonds” – Elton John (down two places)

8 – “50 Years – Don’t Stop” – Fleetwood Mac (same position)

9 – “3 Feet High And Rising” – De La Soul (return to rank)

10 – “Timeless” – Davido (debut)