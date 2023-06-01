Superheroes are not popular in Will Smith Hancock

Some superheroes are very popular among the people. Not Hancock. Luckily, he has an admirer: a PR man whose life he saves wants to help him repair his image.

Hancock (Will Smith) is not your average hero. He is quick-tempered, drinks, swears and often leaves a trail of destruction in his attempts to defend himself. Despite his superhero exploits, the city of Los Angeles is not happy with him. He is booed in the street.

Hancock

When Hancock saves Ray Embrey’s (Jason Bateman) life, he finally gets the appreciation he’s been looking for. The marketing man is very pleased with Ray Hancock.

To show his gratitude, he offers to repair Hancock’s image. Ray’s first step: Hancock needs to start dealing.

Parenting Hancock proves more difficult than expected, especially when he discovers that he has feelings for Ray’s wife, Mary (Charlize Theron). This mysterious beauty hasn’t been completely honest about who she is.

Hancock is sure: He knows her from somewhere. But for what?

Will Smith

creator of Hancock Take a long breath. The script floated around Hollywood for over a decade before the film was finally made.

Every time another Hollywood star would play the superhero Hancock. In addition to Will Smith, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were also in the running for the lead role.