Superliga: Fresskowy led Movistar Riders to victory

The playoffs of the super league follow their course, the most important LoL contest in Spain that develops the Professional Video Game League (LVP) is in the definition stage. After what was a great first day of playoffs where Fnatic TQ with a resounding 3-0 put an end to the performance of BISON ECLUB in this divided, it was the turn of Movistar Riders and Barcelona eSports to measure himself in the Summoner’s Rift looking for a place in the following instance: the Quarter finals.

On this occasion, the Catalan team was the one that started on the right foot in the series. Thanks to a great performance by sajator and Deadly, Barça eSports put the first point of the series. However Movistar Riders was not going to sit idly by and when it seemed that the second point for the barca was about to fall, the people of Madrid snatched the victory from the Catalans to equalize the series and add seasoning to an exciting series.

This second game was the kickoff for Movistar Riders the series back and put the finishing touch to a new great day of Super League. With a fresskowy totally on fire riders managed to keep the third and fourth games of this best of five (Bo5) to qualify for the Quarterfinals and face a tough Fnatic TQ. He midlaner Polish was a fundamental piece for Movistar Ridersalthough he didn’t excel during the first two games of the day, he then delivered with two great performances (7/0/8 with Taliyah and 6/0/7 with Zoe) that earned him to take the MVP from the series.

How do the Super League playoffs continue?

The first two days of the playoffs are left behind in super league to give rise to the long-awaited series between Rebels Gaming and The Heretics. The Top 1 and 2 of the Regular Phase will compete, in what will be one of the most even and exciting crosses, for a place in the Grand Final of this divided spring that will be played in Zaragoza. Tomorrow from 18:00 (peninsular time) you must tune in to the channel of the LVP so as not to miss any detail of this series that promises a lot.

Results

Round of 16

Fnatic TQ 3-0 BISONS ECLUB

3-0 BISONS ECLUB Barça eSports 1-3 Movistar Riders

Quarter finals

Rebels Gaming vs. The Heretics – Tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX.

vs. – Tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX. Fnatic TQ vs. Movistar Riders – Tuesday 21 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX.

More in our section League of Legends.