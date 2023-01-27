Superliga – Matchday 5: Movistar Riders returns to victory

One more Thursday the League of Legends brought us together to enjoy a new day of Super League. The Spanish contest of the Professional Video Game League (LVP) He gave us a new day full of good LoL that people like, exciting games with great plays, comebacks and much more. This new date of super league opened with a new defeat of jokers, the team rookies of the contest he cannot yet get a footing and in five days he registers five defeats that place him at the bottom of the board.

Another team that seems to be unable to make a footing is that of KOIthe tents despite the breath of air after the victory against jokers they fell again, this time against The Heretics of flakked and company; We have also had the return to the triumph of a Movistar Riders who crushed in just over 25 minutes and over 14k difference in gold to UCAM Tokiers; this and much more events in this Day 5 of the super league which we will detail below.

Jokers – Bisons Eclub (0-1)

The first game of this Day 5 began with all the emotions, in just five minutes Bisons already had the lead on the kill score, three kills that dark (Medium) he stayed with his Ashe they quickly translated into not only the first dragon in the game, but Rift Herald as well. This obviously gave a bigger gold difference to the team from the bison, Nevertheless jokers did not sit idly by and after a fantastic fight, Akre claimed a triple kill to get Navarro’s team back into the game.

From this moment, the game became less electrifying with isolated kills in different points of the map, by this time the trio of Bisons: Ryze (Random), Zeri (Legolas) Y Ashe (Dark); as well as the maokai (akre) and the Aphelios (Odi11) of jokers They dealt a lot of damage. After 30 minutes of play, Jokers managed to rush the Nashor to get ahead and destroy the first Rift inhibitor, however the bison with a Random, Legolas Y dark completely feded They managed to reverse this situation and after a fight in the mid lane they were able to close the game to claim a new victory for bison; which also means the fifth consecutive defeat for some jokers who still can’t get a foot in the Super League.

Movistar Riders – UCAM Tokiers (1-0)

In the second game of the day we had the return to the triumph of Movistar Ridersthis time the Madrid team in a little more than 25 minutes of game has managed to destroy the defenses of a UCAM Tokiers that he had started on the right foot, fighting on an equal footing with the Riders. However, the riders they had a fresskowy (Yasuo) on fire, the midlaner Pole with a record of 7 kills and 6 assists was decisive in the victory of the Riders.

isma (Diana) also had a fundamental role in the game, the ganks and neutral targets like the Heralds and Baron Nashor were crucial for the madrileños to quickly gain a 10k+ gold lead. After the tough defeat on Tuesday against rebels, Movistar Riders He managed to recover to return to a victory that continues to position him at the top of the Table; Secondly UCAM Tokiersafter a good first week, three consecutive defeats begin to place him at the bottom of the Leaderboard with a 2-3 record.

Barça eSports – Fnatic TQ (0-1)

Barcelona eSports Y Fnatic TQ They gave us a great mid-day game where the frenzy returned to say present. During the first minutes, the Catalan team suffered the constant siege of oscarinin Y rabble in the top lane leaving the Ornn of whiteknight, Nevertheless barca was no less and sajator he took care of his irelia of romancing and help both in the top lane and a bottom lane where the story was favorable for the Catalans.

Deadly (sivir) Y Ephias (Heimerdinger), mainly the latter, they have been the great protagonists of the botlane, the yordle of the Ukrainian support kept the duo of FnaticTQ (Caitlyn Lux), and that was how the game went until approximately minute 30, when FnaticTQ achieved not only one block-kill which gave them a nice gold lead, but they also managed to keep Baron Nashor which almost immediately catapulted them to victory. Once the game was over, the public leaned towards oscarinin As the MVP of the game, with 12 KDA (6/1/6) on toplaner Spaniard from minute one has been decisive in generating space, priorities and a lot of gold for the team.

Finetwork KOI – The Heretics (0-1)

More than 80,000 spectators witnessed yet another cross between koi Y Heretics, this time the context brought them together in the final stretch of Matchday 5 of super league with a koi who started off on the right foot by claiming a major murder of Roof in the mid lane, however to the scaling of the tents and Baron Nashor’s bonus, The Heretics they responded claiming the Soul of the Mountain Dragon to be able to defend in the best way the siege of the whole Violet.

The sustain what was he wearing Heretics was incredible, added to the resistances of the Soul of the Mountains we must add the cures of a Soraka that in the hands of Marlon not only did he save team members on more than one occasion, but he also gave him the advantage in more than one fight that ended in favor of The Heretics giving priority, for example, to claim the ancient dragon and sentence the game at minute 40 of the game.

Rebels Gaming – Giants (1-0)

giants is off to a great start with an important win over The Heretics, However, from that moment on, the Malaga team has gone from older to younger. From competing equally and beating the current European champion, until today where they fell resoundingly against a Rebels Gaming who did not forgive the mistakes and closed the game in a little over 30 minutes thanks to the bonus of Baron Nashor and the Chemtech Dragon Soul.

The rebels They closed a great day with a R4come and a xico in MVP mode, both wingers have scored a perfect (5/0/4 and 4/0/4, respectively), however the vote favored the toplaner who with his Jax seemed unstoppable, leaping forward not only to start fights left and right, but also to carry rebels to a new victory and the top of the Table of Positions with 4 victories and a single defeat.

