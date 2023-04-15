Superman, Batman, Aquaman… Which DC star is the highest paid?

Started in 2013 thanks to the Man of Steel, the DC Extended Universe has since welcomed other DC superheroes like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Adam, Suicide Squad and so on. Over the years, despite some box office failures, the DCEU has grossed just over six billion dollars from movies.



Photo: Warner Bros. / I love cinema

And, after all, which actors benefited the most from this amount in their salaries? Check out the six highest paid protagonists of the franchise.

Henry Cavill

In 2017, rumors suggested that Henry Cavill was paid an astronomical sum of $14 million for his DCEU debut with The Man of Steelcompared to the alleged 300k that Gal Gadot reportedly earned in Wonder Woman. This is not true in either case.

Both would have been paid roughly the same amount for their DCU debut, just under a million. If Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot signed similar contracts when they entered the DCEU, and given that the actress would have been paid 10 million for Wonder Woman 1984, it’s not strange to think that Cavill’s pay curve followed the same trajectory. It’s an eight-figure salary.

ben affleck

Ben Affleck wore the costume of batman for the first time in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. According to Deadline, the actor would have negotiated an eight-figure salary in his first DC film. In Suicide Squad, he reportedly received a $12.5 million paycheck, while his screen time is significantly less.

Will Smith

Will Smith refused to return for the Independence Day sequel to don the Deadshot suit in Suicide squad. According to Deadline, he received a check for $13 million.

Jason Momoa

For the first part of the (mis)adventures of the King of the Seven Seas, also known as aquaman, Jason Momoa had received a check for 3 million. The James Wan film was a huge success in theaters, grossing over 1.14 billion; almost twice as much The Man of Steel it won. Already in the sequel to the film, the actor received 15 million.

joaquin phoenix

In Joker, Joaquin Phoenix had a brilliant performance in the skin of Arthur Fleck, despised and humiliated by all, before taking violent revenge on those who mistreated him. The masterful and especially Oscar-winning composition was probably worth a check for 4.5 million.

With a tight production budget of 55 million, joker grossed over $1.07 billion — enough to allow Phoenix to negotiate a much higher salary for the sequel, which will star opposite Lady Gaga.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was paid $22.5 million for his role in Black Adam, Variety revealed. That makes it the highest salary of any actor or actress in the DCEU. Not to mention a few million more, because he is the film’s producer “and promoted it on social media”.

Read the article at QueroCinema

One of the scariest horror franchises of all time only exists because of Stephen King’s help