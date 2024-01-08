Supermax appoints new chain president

By February 5, the Supermax supermarket chain will appoint a new president mario somozaThis was confirmed by the group’s parent company Supermercados Maximo, Inc. Steven C. Losel, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to have Mario join us,” Losel said. He said, “Supermax has been a very successful company since its founding in 2002. We understand that, thanks to his vast experience and values, Mario has an important role to play in taking Supermax to the next level of growth. Have the ability.”

Before assuming office, Somoza chaired the renowned beverage, food and consumer products distributor B. Fernandez and Hanos. Furthermore, in the food sector, he directed the Pan Pepin company for 15 years.

“I am extremely excited to take on the challenge of running a retail operation in the supermax category,” commented Somoza. He added, “I look forward to applying my experience in the distribution and manufacturing sectors and my management as a supplier to enhance the growth of the chain.”

By the time of Somoza’s appointment, the presidency of Supermax was held by Jorge Hernández.After retiring from Walmart, where he worked for 28 years.

“We are very grateful for the support George has given us and the significant contributions he has made during this period,” Losel said.