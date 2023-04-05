Supermodel cooks pasta in Coca-Cola global campaign

A homemade macaroni preparation, washed down with Coca-Cola, was the soft drink brand’s choice for its global campaign. The protagonist is supermodel Gigi Hadid. “A Recipe for Magic” was developed by OpenX, Coca-Cola’s bespoke agency of the WPP Group, led by Cartwright.

In the campaign, Gigi reveals her “magic recipes” such as: making new traditions, sharing old stories and a cold Coke. Among her friends is food blogger and chef Sophia Roe, who also makes “tim tim” with soda claws.

Advertising

“We hope that the launch of ‘A Recipe for Magic’ will inspire people to come together over a meal, and we’ve designed the campaign around what we believe are the three easy, essential ingredients that help make the experience truly magical: the moment. , the meal and the Coke,” argues Elif Kaypak, Global Brand Marketing Lead for The Coca-Cola Company.

The communication will be shown in markets such as the United Kingdom, USA, Europe, China and Japan, and also comprises pieces for out-of-home and social media. The main film will be in TV, film and digital media.

Watch:

Agencies Ogilvy, Momentum Worldwide, Mediacom, United Talent Agency, VMLY&R and Zeno also supported the development of the campaign, which integrates Coca-Cola’s “Real magic” platform