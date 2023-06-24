Superstar The Weekend impresses even after tough first half

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) says at the end of his set, “They’re going to have to drag me off the stage tonight.” It’s better than expected. The Canadian pop star stops two minutes past the indicated end time. Yet just before that he seems almost ecstatic. And the public too.

Now is the time, as the show is off to a slow start. And that while a lot is happening. Dancers dressed in white move in unison on a catwalk that extends into the room. In the center of the stadium is a rotating statue and a huge inflated moon. And the stage decorations, in the form of an apocalyptic city, seem to catch fire thanks to a clever piece of fireworks technology.

Ultimately, Tesfaye wanted to ‘do something big and special’. That’s why they canceled their last tour, which was supposed to take place at the Ziggo Dome last year. What he envisioned was ‘asked for stadiums’.

He fills it with ease, as Tesfaye is wildly popular. He is now the most listened to artist worldwide on Spotify. No other song has been streamed as many times as him (3.6 billion times) blind light, His songs, which are best classified as electronic R&B, are as deep and compelling as they are often danceable.

fake notes



The show starts with several hit songs like Energetic can’t feel my face, Yet it literally only wants to burn on stage. it’s usually a lot of fun to leave Even hits fairly flat live. And do we hear some false notes there? Luckily, Tesfaye made up for it with some solid shots afterward. Although she clearly has help with her microphone, that voice is beautiful.

There’s a lot more to notice in the first hour. For example, the transition between songs is sometimes wooden. Plus, because of the wall of sound coming towards you, some are barely distinguishable from each other. party monster Recognizable only by the vocals: the instrumentals are a big mess in the background.

Tesfaye himself looks slightly distant because of his mask, which he takes off only after fifty minutes. Of course, this fits his image as a womanizing and drug-abusing enigma. But in the second half, he suddenly talks to the audience and also jokes.

but then! extremely fast execution Faith Unwittingly becomes a turning point. Moving on, for the first time since 2014 – before his breakthrough as an A star – Known to listen to. And call my nameA more disappointing performance here than on record, perhaps the highlight of the evening.

Swedish House Mafia Collaboration moth to a flame A somewhat unusual ending maybe, but it works. At the end, the entire arena and Tesfaye himself are dancing vigorously.

The Weeknd will play a second concert at the Amsterdam Arena on 24 June.

Read also:



The Weeknd plays good radio on his album Dawn FM

on new album by weekend We tune in to the radio frequency 103.5 and listen to Dawn FM

