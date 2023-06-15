Support campaign for mum who lost family in fire: “Let us give ‘Papa Hero’ and his two capons a beautiful funeral” (Ghent)

A crowdfunding has been started for 22-year-old Kyanna Douven from Ghent who lost her two children and boyfriend in a massive fire. The mother managed to jump out of the window and survived, but is now left alone.

It is Kayna’s cousin who started the crowdfunding. At present, he and other family members are taking care of the mother.

“Yesterday, disaster struck our family,” says Lorenzo van der Stiegel in a call on Facebook. “The fire destroyed the house, furniture and my cousin’s life. Her two children aged 4 years and 9 months and father (25) did not survive the fire. In addition to the financial costs associated with the fire, he also has to pay for three funerals. Let’s join forces to give the “Dad Hero” a beautiful funeral with his two little Capons.”

Flowers and stuffed animals were placed in the house where the drama took place.

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the couple’s rented house in Fuchiastra. The mother managed to escape the burning house by jumping out of a first-floor window, but her boyfriend and children did not get out in time. They were engulfed in smoke and flames. Mum Kyanna is currently in hospital recovering from multiple fractures in intensive care.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The public prosecutor is likely to inform about this later in the day.

