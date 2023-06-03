Support from the captain, “stay or sell” and Giroud who gives an interview in his shirt: Charles de Kettelier has already discussed in Italy

Charles de Ketteler was on the bench for 90 minutes at Milan last weekend. It’s been a season to forget quickly for the Red Devils, but there’s no shortage of support within the squad.

After 39 appearances and one league game, ‘CDK’ has one assist. And hence the zero target. A statistical blunder for a man who cost the Rossoneri 35 million euros last summer. De Ketteler was defended several times throughout the season. By trainer Stefano Pioli, by sporting boss Paolo Maldini and by teammates like Rafael Leao.

Proverb: The first season in Serie A should not be underestimated. See also Leão and Sandro Tonali, who blossomed at Milan after a period on the run. We heard the same voice from club kid and current captain Davide Calabria.

The Italian winger said, “It’s not really my job to comment on the transfer market, but … Charles is extremely talented.” “If the club spent that much money on him, they must have seen something. I also understand the difficulties of a player coming from the minor leagues. The pressure, the media attention… I hope this summer he can clear his mind, find his energy and come back in the best possible way.

©AFP

In Italy it looks like De Ketelair will not be loaned out anyway. “That hypothesis was rejected,” said journalist Antonio Vitillo. “He stays in Milan or leaves only if there is a suitable offer (read: at least 30 million, ed.).”

Sky Italia correspondent Peppe Di Stefano said earlier: “There are only two solutions being considered for him: he stays or he is sold. There is no third solution and I think everyone in Milan wants him less.” Guaranteed to keep for at least six months.” …to give it another chance. Maybe there are some potential buyers, but the Rossoneri believe in it.”

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in a 0-1 win against Juventus on Sunday. Afterwards, the Frenchman spoke to the press, but not in his shirt. Giraud wore one from … Charles de Kettelier. “I gave my shirt away when I was on the bench,” said the French striker. “So I asked Charles to give me his so I wouldn’t be walking around half-naked.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

© Reuters

Milan will not win any awards this season after playing surprise champions in 2022. The Rossoneri made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to city rivals Inter. The Supercup also had to leave Milan for Inter, and in the cup it went wrong already in the 1/8th finals. Milan are fourth in Serie A with a day’s match left.