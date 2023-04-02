Supposed date of the official trailer is revealed

According to Daniel RitchmanThe Warner Bros. Pictures will release a full trailer for Barbie this Tuesday, April 4th.

We do not know how long it will last, but everything indicates that it will be close to three minutes.

The long-awaited feature film stars Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Two Nice Guys).

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the real world, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

In addition to Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Hidden Agent), other cast members are Will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as the antagonist and CEO of a large company, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as an alternate version of Ken, while Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) has a mysterious role.

Greta Gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely women, is confirmed in the direction of adaptation. in addition to writing the script alongside her husband and also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Story of a Marriage).

Barbie is scheduled for July 21st.