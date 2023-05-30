An STD can be a less pleasant condition, but Surhuizm has come up with its own musical version. The rock and metal festival Surhuzum Open Air offers plenty of entertainment on 30 June and 1 July.

The fact that SOA is still in De Pûs can be called a coincidence. This is the nickname of the ‘Ophiuchus’ that settles under the smoke of Surhuizm. After the success and many positive responses to the first three editions of SOA, the festival clearly fills a need in the region.

“After last year’s resounding success, Friday evening will again be a real classic rock night suitable even for a somewhat sober-minded audience,” says board member Erde Jan Postma. With Exile, the organization is bringing one of the best Rolling Stones tribute bands out there. Exile is best known from the SBS program The Tribute, Battle of the Bands. Their one-and-a-half-hour show included almost all of The Rolling Stones’ biggest hits.

mythical women

Dilana Smith and her band pay tribute to the Legendary Woman of Rock. One and a half hour long show with only music from female rock music legends. Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Skunk Anansi, Cyndi Lauper to reveal just a tip of the veil. Dilana, who hails from South Africa, has earned more than her Spurs. For example, she has performed on several television programs in the US, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Dilana had a very successful run at Orrock last year. Holy Rollers from Poppa J and Drachten round out the program for Classic Rocknight.

The hard work will be discussed on Saturday 1 July. This year, a total of 10 hard rock and metal bands will perform on at least two stages. This edition, it was deliberately chosen to contract several bands from the area, such as Balders Drummer, Buildstar, Incursion, Oltas and Boneripper”, says the organiser. From Germany comes Black Goo Surhuism. Amsterdam metalcore band Undone, who Has been around for 15 years and has also given concerts at AFAS Live, will undoubtedly attract an SOA audience as well.

ghost department

Due to circumstances, Ghost Division had to cancel their performance at SOA last year, but according to Postma, they are indeed coming this year. Ghost Division is the only Sabaton tribute band in the world. As the name suggests, Best of Foo will bring you the best hits of the Foo Fighters. Finally, metal party band Penne Corrida headlines a so-called ‘metal mash up’ for about an hour and a half. Pop songs that almost everyone knows, but with heavy metal sauce on top. ‘Let It Go’ from the movie Frozen in metal version? Payne does the corrida.

Like the first two editions, SOA will be held again this year at the same unique location in the village of Ophûs. Thanks to the many sponsors and volunteers, it is possible to keep both the entrance fee and the beverages relatively cheap. Friday and Saturday combination tickets cost €20 each and are available online only while stocks last. Pre-sales are now in full swing at www.soa.frl and www.facebook.com/soa.frl.