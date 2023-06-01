Surprisingly many fans complain of amnesia after Taylor Swift concert

Attend a three-hour performance and forty-plus songs by your idol and remember little or nothing about it afterwards. Quite a few Taylor Swift fans claim this happened to them.

it’s been a long few days swifty – as fans of the American pop singer called – Eras crawled into his pen on social media after attending a concert from the tour. One speaks of “out-of-body experiences”, the other claims to have reached a “dream-like state”. But one thing often comes back in the testimonials: the guilt they feel because they can no longer remember key moments from the performance.

It’s really amazing how many fans claim to suffer from ‘post-concert amnesia’ and psychologists don’t even disprove them. According to experts, the phenomenon can be explained by two things: emotions and timing.

However, while amnesia can be a serious symptom, senior lecturer in music psychology at the Royal Northern College of Music, Dr. She says that it is very rare that fans do not remember attending a concert at all. “In fact, it’s probably one of the things they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” she says. “It turns out that they encode some aspects of the event in their memory and not others.”

Phillips refers to the old saying “time flies when you’re having fun”. “When fans get excited and immersed in a moment, they can feel like time has suddenly passed and they haven’t been able to properly process everything they’ve seen, heard or felt.”