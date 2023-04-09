Survey reveals possible collaborations with Fortnite

epic tends to send out surveys Fortnite quite often to gauge fan interest in various crossovers. Fortnite is no stranger to skins based on iconic pop culture characters, and it looks like the developers are considering who to bring next.

The last survey of Fortnite is available right now and includes a number of names you’ll no doubt recognize from movies, games, TV shows, and more. Here are some of the more prominent names and properties mentioned: Walter White Bart Simpson Johnny Silverhand Claudette Better Call Saul Friends Red Notice Kill Bill Sonic Frontiers Minecraft

Again, this is just a survey of epic which aims to measure the popularity of these properties/characters. It does not mean that we see content in Fortnite that represents them, but it certainly suggests the possibility. You can take a look at the full survey here:

