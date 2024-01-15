Survival and quality of life

He Breast Cancer ternary It is the worst of the breast tumors because, as its name suggests, it does not express any of the three normal receptors, which are estrogen, progesterone, and the HER2 protein.

As the director of the International Breast Cancer Center points out, this type of cancer is “particularly complex to treat.” Dr. Xavier CortesDuring a press conference at the MSD headquarters in Madrid which was attended by this newspaper.

Primarily, a diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer is “bad news” because “it is.” Today’s worst forecast, However, thank you InvestigationNew treatments emerge that open new hope for these patients.

And one example of this are the more than 1,600 clinical trials in which MSD “explores other lines of research in oncology with the aim of advancing the discovery and delivery of innovative solutions for the treatment of cancer,” as Prakash Has been inserted. Joaquin Mateos, Medical Director of MSD Spain,

Because, as emphasized Anna Argelich“We have all, at one time or another, been together, we have had friends and family, who have faced the situation of cancer,” said the President and Director General of MSD Spain.

Pembrolizumab, the first immunotherapy against triple negative breast cancer

It is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Works by increasing the immune system’s ability to detect and fight tumor cells, “This significantly increases the chance of no tumor remaining during surgery, typically by 15%, and also the chance of not developing metastases.”

Recently, it has received funding approval from the National Health System for nine new indications, making it the immunotherapy treatment for cancer with the most indications.

Except when indicated for triple negative breast cancer (locally advanced or early stage with high risk of reproduction), in combination with Chemotherapy As neonatal treatment and then continued as monotherapy after surgery, it is also funded for:

Persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in combination with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab.

Advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in adult women in combination with lenvatinib.

Gastric, small bowel or biliary cancer, unresectable or metastatic.

Endometrial cancer that has increased during or after prior platinum-based treatment.

Melanoma in stage IIB, IIIC or III in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age.

Advanced melanoma in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age.

And the matter does not stop here. Pembrolizumab is currently being studied “in approximately 20 ongoing registration studies, across multiple cancer types, in early stage disease, which demonstrate Commitment to provide more choices to cancer patients”, highlights Joaquin Mateos.

Importance of precision medicine in cancer

He Doctor Federico RojoDirector of the Department of Pathological Anatomy and head of the Molecular Pathology Unit of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, he focuses on how the diagnosis and treatment of cancer has changed in recent years due to advances in the biology and molecular underpinnings of tumors.

“based on BiomarkerWe can make decisions about what treatment or follow-up is most appropriate for each patient.

Precision medicine is a perspective on the management of cancer patients that uses information specific to an individual’s tumor to facilitate diagnosis, plan treatment, determine whether it may be effective, or provide prognosis. Is.

Many classifications of different types of tumors are now based on the identification of these molecular changes, known as biomarkers, “essential in precision medicine.”

“We now know that cancer actually encompasses hundreds of distinct entities or diseases, requiring a different therapeutic approach in each case.”

Dr. Cortes emphasizes that precision medicine is based on three pillars: knowledge of cancer biologyUnderstanding these molecular genetic changes in tumor cells technology“which allows us to know the changes” and its availability Drugs directed at those changes.

“Advances in immunotherapy provide a new option for patients with triple-negative breast cancer, which has traditionally been associated with shorter overall survival than other subtypes of breast cancer.”