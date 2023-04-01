Survival thriller The Dive, starring Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe, is ready for release

the divea new survival thriller movie starring Louisa Krause (dark waters, The girlfriend’s experience) and Sophie Lowe (Medieval, Once upon a time in wonderland), was acquired by RLJE Films. Max Erlenwein (Stereo) directed the film and co-wrote its screenplay with Joachim Hedén (breaking surface). Here’s a plot summary courtesy of a press release:

“In The Dive, a diving trip to one of the most remote spots in the world becomes a struggle for survival for sisters Drew and May when a catastrophic landslide throws rocks into the sea. After being hit by falling rocks, May now lies deep below the surface, trapped by rubble and unable to move. With dangerously low oxygen levels, it’s up to Drew to fight for his sister’s life. She must put her own life on the line and risk paying the ultimate sacrifice. With no help in sight, time is rapidly running out.”

The original producer of the dive was augenschein Filmproduktion and Protagonist Pictures. Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leoback founded the first in 2008 and are currently in pre-production by David Lowery Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Protagonist Pictures is a UK-based company that, among other projects, is working on Eli Craig’s adaptation of Clown in a cornfield.

FURNITURE B VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH THE CONTENT

The press release elaborated:

“The Dive takes audiences on an immersive journey of survival where the human body and mind are pushed to their limits, filled with breathtaking action and the perspective of two female leads with rich character arcs,” said Leo.

The production of The Dive and the Distributor

RLJE Films

RLJE Films acquired the rights to the dip for its US release. In the past, other films released by the RLJE were those of Panos Cosmatos mandystarring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and nominee Andrea Riseborough, and Craig Zahler’s Bone Tomahawk, starring Kurt Russell and Patrick Wilson. Besides The Dive, another upcoming RLJE film is Bomani J. Story’s The angry black girl and her monster, which had its world premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

Related: These are the best survival movies

The press release for the dip continued:

“THE DIVE it’s a suspenseful, thrill-filled descent into the great unknown that we can’t wait to share with audiences this summer. We are thrilled to partner with Protagonista, augenschein and the outstanding film crew on this high seas adventure turned into a living nightmare,” said RLJE Films Director of Acquisitions Mark Ward.

In addition to Leo and Katzenstein serving as producers, Pierre Ellul and Anika Psaila Savona of Falkum Films served as co-producers. Some of the film’s executive producers include Hedén co-writer Jonas Sörrensson (Breaking Surface), Julia Gebauer (breaking surface), Jonathan Saubach (The most beautiful girl in the world)Dave Bishop (The Innocents), Luane Gauer (The Accidental Getaway Driver), Philipp Stendebach (clandestine), Doris Schrenner (The Invisible Guardian) and Céline Dornier (The Innocents).

the dip will be released in theaters and On Demand on August 25, 2023.