Survivors of attack at Ariana Grande concert file new lawsuit

In 2017, Martin Hibbert and his daughter, Eve, survived an attack when they were hit by an explosion during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, UK. The attack left 23 people dead, including the assailant, Salman Ramadan Abedi, and dozens injured – among them, the father and daughter, who have been using a wheelchair ever since.

Now, they are going to court against conspiracist Richard D. Hall, who puts his sequels in doubt and tries to prove that the attack was forged, in the first action of its kind in the country.

The accusation of defamation and harassment comes after the British broadcaster BBC investigated the case. The conspiracist describes on a website and in a book how he hounds bombing survivors to see if they are lying about their injuries, and has admitted to the BBC that he spied on Eve. Wanted by the broadcaster, he did not manifest.

The report led to the removal of the conspiracyist’s YouTube channel, but he still sells books and DVDs on his website in which he claims that attacks like the one in Manchester were rigged. The family wants to stop Hall from making such claims and collecting damages, as well as setting a precedent in the UK against such claims.

“Martin can be seen as a pioneer for others to follow if they so choose,” his lawyer, Neil Hudgell, told the BBC. To the British newspaper The Guardian, he said that several of his clients were disturbed by Hall in their homes. “Martin and others are determined to stop this individual from continuing his disgusting behavior.”

According to the BBC, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had a meeting with Hibbert to discuss the idea of ​​a law that would protect survivors of attacks against such harassment. “It’s always difficult to change the law, and it doesn’t happen overnight,” Burnham told the station.

At the time of the show, Eve was 14 years old and five meters away from the double explosion. At the time, it was the worst bomb attack in the UK since the London public transport attacks in 2005, which left 52 dead and more than 700 injured. The Islamic State claimed the action.

In November, American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay an additional $473 million (R$2.5 billion) to the families of the eight victims of the Sandy Hook massacre. In October, the Justice had already determined compensation of US$ 965 million – the total now reaches almost US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 8 billion).

Linked to the rise of the far-right in recent years, Jones, 48, has won an audience of millions of people as a radio presenter, spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories on the Infowars website and on social media. He was also a regular guest on podcasts and shows on YouTube.

He is known for falsely claiming that the murder of 20 students and 6 educators at the Connecticut elementary school was staged by the government and the victims’ families. In the massacre, which took place shortly before Christmas 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, also killed his own mother before committing suicide.