Sushi on naked female bodies: Kanye West’s birthday party was pretty disappointing celebrities

celebritiesKanye West, who turned 46 on June 8, was clearly ‘Sex and the City’ inspired for his birthday party. For the occasion, the American rapper served sushi on naked female bodies at his party. Something Samantha Jones, Kim Cattrall’s character, did to him once before. Although in that case it’s certainly fiction…

This decision of the American rapper has caused a lot of controversy on social media. “Treating a woman like a sign is rather wrong,” it says on Twitter, among other things. Someone else wrote: “In what world is it okay to treat women like an object?” And the review also passed the following response: “Kanye West really is getting weirder by the day.”

a lot of celebs

Kanye West had invited a large number of celebs on his 46th birthday. Think Chloe Bailey, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freddie Gibbs. The Kardashian/Jenners were not to be seen at the party. Also present was West’s wife, Bianca Sensi. Earlier in the evening he was seen holding hands with 9-year-old North, Kanye West’s eldest daughter and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Later in the evening, the girl was also seen at her father’s birthday party. The photos also show North holding a piece of sushi in his hands. Luckily, North didn’t have to go through naked female bodies. The rapper’s eldest daughter simply took raw fish from the plate. Later, he tried to pass it on to West’s wife, Bianca. However, the latter had nothing to do with it.

