Suspect in Pentagon leaks arrested thanks to his Steam profile

It has been more than a year since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, being considered one of the biggest events of the last decades. After this many moments have happened, with offensive charges from both armies, plans, conquests and defenses of strategic points. Just a few days ago there was a filtration of data about the war as confidential Pentagon documents and now they have managed to arrest their main suspect, who has been discovered thanks to his Steam profile.

When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022, we were all taken by surprise. Nobody imagined that he would break out war and more after so many years of an apparent world peace. At the time Russia made this decision, the Most countries in the world turned against him.. As we already know, this implied a large number of sanctions and even brands, stores and companies stopped selling their products in the country.

They have discovered the Pentagon leaker through Steam

Some time ago there was a leak of confidential information from none other than the Pentagon, the United States Department of Defense. These documents and reports talked about the war situationthe distribution of troops and the calendars of delivery of arms

. It was thought that the leak suspect could be your own Russiato get information that would help her in the invasion of Ukraine.

However, this has not been the case, since in fact they have discovered who was in charge of the Pentagon leak. This serious Jack Teixeira and curiously they have discovered their identity thanks to their steam profile. We might think that a Valve platform profile can’t give us much information. After all, we can make up the name there and not reveal any information.

Unfortunately for Teixeira, the decision to put your instagram on steam profile it was his downfall. And it is that, in said Instagram profile they saw the photos of the exact location where the leaked documents were photographedthe kitchen counter at home.

Uploaded the Pentagon documents to a Minecraft Discord server

When comparing the location, not only was the countertop the same, but even the kitchen floor tiles were the same. That is why Jack Teixeira has just been arrested as the main suspect in the Pentagon leak. Of course, the defendant himself has not pleaded guilty and will have to face a appearance on April 19 before the courts. About Jack Teixeira, this is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and his story is curious.

And it is that, he began to share these documents and classified material from the Pentagon through a Minecraft Discord server since 2022. Nobody really expected this and it is precisely on this server where he was in charge of uploading the material that he himself translated. Reportedly, his intention was not to be a snitch, but rather surprise your gamer friends. The problem is when this material spread all over the Internet, reaching other Discord servers, forums 4chan and Telegram.