Suspended prison sentence for man who savagely assaulted nightclub manager: “His end has passed” (Zulte)

In addition, a man who went completely mad against the manager of a night shop was sentenced on Monday morning. He received a suspended prison sentence of 20 months.

“You want to talk it quiet, but then someone ends up in the hospital with a life-threatening condition. How is that possible?” the judge asked. A regular customer of a nightclub in Zulte angrily stormed into the shop and beat up the owner. the reason? The owner falsely accused him of theft.

The perpetrator created a ruckus and the owner was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The offender was sentenced on Monday to 20 months in prison for burglary and assault and with probation. That is, if he can meet certain conditions he should effectively not go to jail. He was also fined 400 Euros.

The man’s lawyer said that he is battling alcohol addiction. His lawyer said, “At the time of the incident, he was also consuming alcohol.” “He’s lost control.”

The criminal said that his life is now back on track. “I went and I feel great,” he said. “I’m recovering from my alcohol problem.”