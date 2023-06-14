Suspended prison sentence for those in their twenties who ship stolen cars to Africa (Ostrozbeke)

A 28-year-old man from Destelbergen has been sentenced to fifteen months in prison with a suspended sentence after he shipped stolen cars from Ostrozbeke to Ghana. An accomplice claimed he had nothing to do with it, but was sentenced to twelve months in prison.

On October 25, 2020, police in Joan Mido received a call from German colleagues: via a tracker they could follow a Range Rover stolen in Cologne to a business park in Ostroszbeke. The owner of that site gave permission to search the house and the car in question was found in a sea container. The defendants had placed it there shortly before and had previously shipped cars from the business park to Africa.

According to his lawyer, the man had no idea that he had been hired by a criminal organization and had heard a very believable story. After being dropped off by a car in Ostrozbeke, he was brought home by another defendant. He was also convicted.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, both men must pay a fine of 800 euros. The first defendant earned 1,800 euros from the car trade, that amount has been confiscated.