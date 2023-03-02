Suspense movie with Emily Blunt is super high on Netflix and you need to see it

The Girl on the Train is a suspense film, released in 2016, starring Emily Blunt and was inspired by the book of the same name by the British author Paula Hawkins.

It is available on Netflix and every now and then subscribers watch it, so much so that it is super popular, so if you like investigation movies and are looking for something to watch today, you need to give this movie a chance here.

In the plot, we follow Rachel (Emily Blunt), an unemployed and depressed alcoholic, suffers from her recent divorce. Every morning she travels by train from Ashbury to London, fantasizing about the lives of a young couple who watch out the window.

One day she witnesses a shocking scene and later discovers that the woman is missing. Restless, Rachel turns to the police and finds herself completely involved in the mystery.

the success of The Girl on the Trainreleased just a few years after Gone Girlsuggests readers can’t get enough of stories that manage to combine suspense with serious critiques of cultural norms—particularly those that place harmful weight on women.

Facts about the movie

1. The film is based on the book of the same name by the author Paula Hawkins, which became an international bestseller.

2. The story takes place in London but was filmed in New York.

3. Emily Blunt, who plays the main character, had to wear a prosthesis to simulate the character’s alcoholism.

4. The actress Haley Bennett, who plays Megan, had to gain weight for the role.

5. The film had several twists in its plot, which were kept secret by the producers and the marketing team so as not to spoil the surprise of the spectators.

6. The film’s soundtrack was composed by the musician Danny Elfman.

7. The film received mixed reviews, with some praising the performance of Emily Blunt, while others criticized the confusing and predictable plot.

8. Despite the criticism, the film was a financial success, grossing over $170 million worldwide.

The Girl on the Train received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised Emily Blunt’s performance, but criticized the plot’s lack of suspense and confusion. In the website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 44% approval rating based on 281 reviews, with an average rating of 5.4/10. The critical consensus is that The Girl on the Train it has an intriguing story and a strong performance from Blunt, but is marred by a muddled and inconsistent narrative.

The Girl on the Train is available at Netflix, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer: