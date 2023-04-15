Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon GO: dates and times of the Bounsweet and Drilbur event

Niantic has shared the details of the next event of Pokémon GOcalled Sustainability Week 2023. In this news we give you all the information of interest, including dates, schedules, awards and How to take part:
Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon GO: dates and times
The Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event is held from Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).
It’s about a free event for all players, so you don’t have to pay to participate. Below we break down all the content of the event:
Pokémon Debuts in the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Event
At the Sustainability Week 2023 event Bounsweet and his evolutionary line debut: stenee and tsareena.
Wild Pokémon Encounters in the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Event
During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event we can find the following wild pokemon:
Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO
During the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO we can obtain the following Pokemon Hatching Eggs of 2 km:
Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event bonuses
During the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO the following are available bonuses:
Sustainability Week 2023 Temporary Research in Pokémon GO
During the Sustainability Week 2023 event there will be a Temporary Investigation that will allow us to capture Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet in addition to obtaining objects.
Field Research Task Meetups during Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023
During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event we can come across the following Pokémon by completing Field Research Tasks:
New items for the avatar available in the Pokémon GO store in the Sustainability Week 2023 event
During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event, the following will be coming to the store new avatar items:
As you already know, in our Pokémon GO guide we update you on all the important aspects of the game, including what Raids and what events are in April 2023.
Source: Pokémon GO website