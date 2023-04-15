Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon GO: dates and times of the Bounsweet and Drilbur event

Niantic has shared the details of the next event of Pokémon GOcalled Sustainability Week 2023. In this news we give you all the information of interest, including dates, schedules, awards and How to take part:

Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon GO: dates and times

The Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event is held from Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Official artwork of the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO

It’s about a free event for all players, so you don’t have to pay to participate. Below we break down all the content of the event:

Pokémon Debuts in the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Event

At the Sustainability Week 2023 event Bounsweet and his evolutionary line debut: stenee and tsareena.

Bounsweet and its evolutionary line debut in Pokémon GO

Bounsweet evolves into Stenee with 25 Bounsweet Candies.

Stenee evolves into Tsareena with 100 Bounsweet Candy.

Wild Pokémon Encounters in the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Event

During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event we can find the following wild pokemon:

Wild Pokémon available during the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event

squirtle (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

shellder (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

wailmer (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Drilbur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Cottonee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Petilil

Dwebble (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Foongus (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

froakie

larvitar (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Binacle (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

bounsweet

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO

During the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO we can obtain the following Pokemon Hatching Eggs of 2 km:

Pokémon that we can obtain by hatching 2 km Eggs in the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event

cherubi (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Drilbur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

bounsweet

Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event bonuses

During the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO the following are available bonuses:

If the level of our Partner Pokémon is Ultra Partner or higher, it will bring us souvenirs more frequently.

If our Buddy Pokémon’s level is Super Buddy or higher, it will bring us gifts wrapped in leaves more often.

Our Partner Pokémon stays with us longer after feeding it.

The distance needed to get hearts by walking with our Partner Pokémon is divided in half.

Sustainability Week 2023 Temporary Research in Pokémon GO

During the Sustainability Week 2023 event there will be a Temporary Investigation that will allow us to capture Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet in addition to obtaining objects.

Sustainability Week 2023 Temporary Research in Pokémon GO

Drilbur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

trubbish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

bounsweet

Field Research Task Meetups during Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023

During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event we can come across the following Pokémon by completing Field Research Tasks:

Pokémon that we can find by completing Field Research Tasks during Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon GO

Drilbur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

New items for the avatar available in the Pokémon GO store in the Sustainability Week 2023 event

During the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 event, the following will be coming to the store new avatar items:

New avatar clothing available during the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Bounsweet’s Beanie

steenee shirt

Tsareena’s Boots

Source: Pokémon GO website