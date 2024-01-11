Sven-Goran Ericsson says he has “about a year” to live

(CNN) — Former England national team coach Sven-Goran Eriksson publicly revealed that he is suffering from terminal cancer and has “about a year” to live, as he told Swedish radio station P1 on Thursday.

CNN previously learned from a source close to Erickson that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

According to Reuters, the Swede told P1, “Everyone can see that I have a disease that is not good, and everyone believes it is cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible “

“I know it’s about a year at best, and even less at worst.”

“I don’t think the doctors I have can be completely sure, they can’t even give it a day.”

In another interview with the BBC, Ericsson said that he learned of his cancer diagnosis when he was first admitted to hospital due to “five little strokes”. He said he was told that cancer was not curable.

The veteran football coach is best known for his tenure as the coach of the England national team.

Eriksen coached England’s so-called “Golden Generation” at two World Cups and one European Championship, working with stars such as David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand.

The Swedish player was the first foreign coach to coach the English team. Under Eriksen’s direction – at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup – England were defeated twice by Portugal in penalty shootouts, both times in the quarter-finals.

Former England captain Rooney on Thursday expressed his support for his former coach.

“Sad news this morning. My thoughts are with Sven Goran-Eriksson and his family. A fantastic coach and a special person. Everyone loves and respects. We are all with you Sven, keep fighting,” public Rooney on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was Eriksen who gave Rooney his England debut against Australia in 2003, when the then Everton striker was just 17 years old.

Eriksen also managed Lazio in Italy, Manchester City in England and coached in China, Mexico and the Philippines during an extensive career spanning more than 40 years.

The Swede was the coach of the Mexican national team for a short time: from August 2008 to April 2009, during which time he was in charge of the Mexican team for 13 games.

Manchester City shipment Best wishes to his former coach.

“Everyone at Manchester City is thinking of Sven-Goran Eriksson and we would like to express our collective support for our former manager, his family and friends at this time,” the club said in a statement.