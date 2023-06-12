‘Swatting’ victim Nicki Minaj: False allegation of child abuse | celebrities

celebritiesAmerican singer Nicki Minaj (40) was shocked when an unknown person falsely informed the police that her two-year-old son was being abused. Minaj went to the police, but they determined there were no signs of abuse. Minaj turned out to be the victim of ‘swatting’, a form of bullying.

In the United States, swatting is a major problem. Anonymous callers contact the police or make a false report of a fabricated crime in the hope that a major police crackdown will be launched. Nicki Minaj has now been a victim of several fake phone calls. A prankster contacted police to report that the two-year-old son of Minaj and her partner, Kenneth Petty, had been abused. The unknown person also gave information about child protection.

legal action

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Minaj’s bungalow. But after talking to the singer and examining the girl, no signs of abuse were found. As if that wasn’t enough, another stranger called 911 a few hours later to report Minaj’s house on fire. It soon became clear that something was not right. Minaj is now pursuing legal action against those involved.

Look Man Nicki Minaj is allowed to attend childbirth by judge

