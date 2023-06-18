Swedish economists blame high inflation on none other than Beyoncé

Admin 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 66 Views

June 15, 2023 at 12:33 pmUpdate: 2 days ago

Prices are rising less and less in almost all European countries. But Sweden was an exception last month. Economists point to one notable culprit: Beyoncé.

(translated to tagged) Sweden

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Davi Stipereyer from Wevelgem goes for a marathon win for the second night in a row in Torhout: “The opposition is stronger than last year” (Bruges)

Davy Stiperere started his career 22 years ago. “Like Stijn Fincione, I then changed from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved