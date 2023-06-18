‘Sweet Sixteen’ is a poignant dialogue about suicide



Sigrid ten Nappel (left) and Hanna van Vliet in ‘Sweet Sixteen’ by Orange Theater Company. Image Arjen Veldt

Dunya gives her speech about suicide. This is the night she is going to tell the class about what happened two years ago. His sister Dido took her own life the day before her 16th birthday. Dounia did not like to talk about it. This has to change now. She is practicing the speech in her room, but suddenly Dido enters as a ghost or just a character in her mind, and she gets the chance to ask the question that has bothered her for so long. Has been: Why, Dido?

sweet sixteen There’s a poignant, comforting, but also funny dialogue between two sisters about suicide. Casper Vandepute played in 2019 for a series of performances in schools by Toenelmeekreij directed by Belle van Heerkhuizen. The Amsterdam Orange Theater Company has made sure that this great performance can now be seen again, but in a theatre.

This small but ambitious theater group produces English language theater for international audiences. Nevertheless, two Dutch actresses were chosen who (with the help of a coach) seem to speak impeccable English: Hanna van Vliet (who previously played Dunya) and Sigrid ten Nappel as Dido’s fluttering ghost. But this choice is not so strange when you look at what they manage on stage: both reduce this great drama to human proportions.

We watch two vulnerable teenagers who tease each other, act sweet, tough, play Billie Eilish and thus have a conversation about life and death. And it’s not only interesting, but also incredibly moving.

Theater By Orange Theater Company, text by Caspar Vandeputte, directed by Belle van Heerkhuizen, with Hanna van Vliet and Sigrid ten Nappel 16/6, Amsterdam Theater House. There until 25/6.



