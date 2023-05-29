Switch Trail (Wustwezel) through Wustwezel and its buildings

Those who are too nervous to walk or run are welcome at De Wiesel Municipal School on Friday evening, 2 June. The first Wiesel Trail is organized there.

“We invite young and old people to join us on a fun-filled journey of about 5 kilometers through Wustwezel streets and buildings,” says the school team. “Animation is provided at various places. Collaborating with The Handsome Derrs, The Social Grocer, Academy, Stella Matutina, Resisto and Chiro. De Vissel is expected to depart the field of play. The route passes the library, kadan, church, town hall, sports hall and Kattegat. The tour ends at the school buildings. Do you want to visit them or just soak up the atmosphere again? Then join us as there are plans for building construction in the future and everything will look different.

it goes out

Something’s going on at De Vissel. With this slogan, children and teachers bring health, fitness and exercise into the picture throughout the school year. De Vissel aspires to be a healthy and sporty school. On Friday you can choose to walk or run. Do you want to take more than one tour? also possible. Walkers can start between 5.45 pm to 7 pm. Runners can run starting at 5:45 PM until 7:45 PM. The team provides an opportunity to chat over drinks and snacks. If you don’t want to or can’t walk, you are welcome to visit the pro cafe at the playing field. Admission is free. Please register in advance through the link provided on the poster or on the school website. (VW)

www.gemeenteschoolde Wissel.info; Municipal school de Wiesel * Hagelkreis 2a * 2990 Wustwezel