SWRI researchers develop tool to predict injury risk among military trainees

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology explains how the analysis tool, known as an Automated Biomechanical Assessment Engine, works. This device can be used outside the laboratory and does not require subjects to wear physical body markers.

SWRI researchers partnered with the Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio to test the device. The researchers videotaped students performing some functional activity assessments and processed the footage using algorithms to analyze whole-body activity patterns.

“There are established markers that may indicate injury risk: the fingers on your hands, whether your knees bend in or out when you walk, etc. But the problem is that only a handful of people actually demonstrate those markers,” said Lance Fraser, senior research engineer at the Southwest Research Institute. “We actually tracked the way the whole body moved together, something that, as far as we know, very few people have done before. not done.”

Fraser said the device attempts to capture what he calls a “biomechanical fingerprint.”

“Everyone does some of the steps a little differently,” he explained. “Sometimes all these little differences work together well. “But sometimes they work poorly collectively.”

Researchers examined 156 Air Force trainees. Their model correctly predicted 70% of the injuries that would occur during an eight-week training course. SwRI is now preparing a much larger study of the tool.

“In an ideal world, trainees would undergo some functional movement assessment in front of our cameras before they begin military training,” Fraser explained. “We will select those who are at risk of injury. “Then, at that point, it will be up to the Army to formulate an intervention plan.”

This note was translated by Texas Public Radio with support from Gabriela Olivares and Yvette Benavides for NPR and The Texas Newsroom.

