Sydney Sweeney combines socks and heels for a preppy look

Sydney Sweeney made a very Cher Horowitz-esque appearance in New York on Wednesday. Sweeney rocked a mint green blazer and pleated skirt by Thom Browne preppy out of character keyless, He also wore a matching blouse and tie. A fun, summery take on the short suit, which is very similar to the school uniform. Although it is mainly Sydney Sweeney’s socks and heels that attract attention.

Sydney Sweeney wears socks in heels

The star teamed her black slingback pumps with white calf-length socks. Socks in heels, are you thinking now? Yes! It’s a quirky combination that has graced the spring/summer 2023 catwalks from brands like Gucci, Etro and Simone Rocha – and is a favorite of stylish celebrities like Bella Hadid. Wearing socks with stilettos can look like you’ve dressed yourself in the dark, but if you do it right, adding a stocking will offset the sexy look of the heels. Result? more agile experience.

In Sydney Sweeney’s case, socks and heels work especially well as she rocks the look with a dress suit. A button-up outfit feels instantly younger, and not so serious. If she worked in a traditional fluorescent-lit office building, she’d be the best coworker.

This article was originally published by Vogue US.