Sydney Sweeney is the informant in the new true movie

You definitely know Sidney Sweeney as Cassie from the hit series Excitement or olivia out The White Lotus And now she’s taking on another starring role in the HBO production. In reality She stars as Reality Winner, a whistleblower who has to pay the highest price for leaking crucial information. The story is based on true events and closely follows transcripts of actual conversations between the reals and the FBI, which makes it feel extra realistic. curious? you look at him from now on hbo max,

This is the real film ‘Haqeeqat’

The 25-year-old reality winner has posed as a US intelligence specialist and therefore received secret material that indicates Russian interference in the US election of 2016. If she decides to make it public, it will cost her dearly. In 2018, he will receive the longest prison sentence ever. brand new movie reality Follows his earlier conversation with the FBI. Important Detail: The dialogues come directly from the tapes and audio recordings of the actual interrogations, so it gives a very true picture of the times.

so played the main role Sydney Sweeney, The critics who have already seen the film are very excited about her performance. In any case, the film has been very well received so far, with an astonishing 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. curious? Below you can see the first pictures.

‘Reality’ is available this morning on HBO Max

hbo max has reality But Tuesday 30 May Added to offer. Earlier this month, the streaming service also added titles like Shazam! fury of the gods And my dad is an aeroplane for offer. Also next month, movie and series enthusiasts can look forward to a lot, including the controversial series Sculpture Aur’s second season out on 5 June And just like that… On 22 June.

Know more about the film

On June 3, 2017, Reality Viner, a 25-year-old former US intelligence specialist, is confronted by FBI agents, who arrive at his home to question him over his suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogues come directly from transcripts of their tense and poignant conversations.

Topic reality Year 2023 Kind movie Duration 1 hour 23 minutes Language English Social class Drama director tina sater mold Sidney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Merchant Davis, Benny Elledge, John Way

Summary: Warner Bros. pictures