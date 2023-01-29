‘Sylvie’ is the Fortnite Club outfit of the month for February – Almomento

Mexico City.- January 2023 has ended, and Fortnite announced the outfit that will be available to active Fortnite Club players for the month of February, being the adventurer and master blacksmith of an immemorial kingdom, ‘Sylvie’.

According to what was shared on the Battle Royale website, ‘Sylvie’ will be coming to Fortnite this January 31, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. CDMX, just at the store update.

Like other outfits that have come to Club Fortnite, ‘Sylvie’ is accompanied by some incredible weapons that can be used during games:

The retro backpack Miraditas who is a (loving) fire-breathing dragon and is also a companion of ‘Sylvie’

The Pickaxe Blacksmith Maces

Obtain greatness through fire and flame with Sylvie and her loyal dragon Groaker 🔥 Fortnite Crew members can bring the heat with this Embers of Empire Set on February 1, 2023.https://t.co/yInLoY0xq3 pic.twitter.com/qXS3NPNlSD —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 26, 2023

It is worth mentioning that those who have the February club pack will receive the additional loading screen forging the future later in the month.

Finally, Fornite reported that ‘Sylvie’ is not the only member of her group, and that is that the next outfit of the March club pack will fight by her side. In addition, players who get the February and March 2023 club packs will soon be receiving the peak Masterpiece.

It must be reiterated that the recurring subscription fee for Club Fortnite is $230 in Mexico and $11.99 dollars or its equivalent in your local currency will be charged monthly until canceled by the player.

