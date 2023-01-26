Sylvie is the skin of the Fortnite Club of February 2023: all the details

Epic Games has made public the content of the fortnite club during the month of February of 2023. Subscribers to this service Fortnite they will receive the new skin sylvie. We tell you everything we know about sylviea skin introduced during the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

What does the Fortnite Club for February 2023 include?

The Fortnite Club February 2023 includes the new skin Sylvie and her accessoriesavailable to all members from 02/01/2023 at 01:00 a.m. ET. These are all Sylvie’s items in Fortnite:

Skin Sylvie

Backpacking accessory Miraditas

Blacksmith Maces Harvesting Tool

Voyeur Wrapper

All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club members starting on 02/01/2023 at 01:00h CET. Additionally, later in February, Fortnite Club subscribers will also receive the Forging the Future loading screenand players who remain subscribed through February and March 2023 will also get the Masterpiece harvesting tool.

Enlarge Official Fortnite Club Item Art for February 2023

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the Fortnite Club of February 2023 also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s virtual currency with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the battle pass of the current season.

Enlarge Skin Sylvie Club Fortnite February 2023

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Enlarge Golden Deer is the skin of the Fortnite Club during January 2023

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per monthwe will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season the game is in at the time we register. If we buy it before being a member of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will refund its amount.

1,000 paVos to spend them on what we want.

Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which you are. In January 2023 we have the Golden Deer skin along with its items.

This is everything announced about the Fortnite Club for February 2023.

