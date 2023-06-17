SZA dazzles Amsterdam with a banger show — and even without the spectacle, she’s rocking it ★★★★☆



American R&B singer SZA gave the first of two sold-out concerts at the Zigo Dome on June 1, 2023. Image Ben Hodijk

It’s a very strong opening image that should have burned onto your retinas for a while, but SZA doesn’t let it, as she then throws another thousand very strong images in a whirlwind and memorable show at Ziggo on Thursday evening . Dome. It is the first of two shows at the great Amsterdam concert hall and a sensational Dutch debut in that regard.

But let’s start with that first. Solana Imani Rowe, stage name SZA (pronounced: siza), appears onstage — or rather: floating above the stage — on the tip of a diving board. Around him, on a stage-wide projection screen, nothing but water, a sea without horizon. this is a copy of her album cover SOS Since last year, the records with which SZA has hit one after another, especially in the US.

About the Author Robert van Gijssel has been music editor since 2012 de volkrantWith a special interest in electronic music and dance and hard music genres.

The image of SZA on that diving board should show that the possibilities are limitless for her: there’s no limit in sight. But also that the waters below can be restless, frothy and full of danger. In her lyrics, SZA sings about the pain of insecurity. She mocks herself and questions everything, including her own songwriting abilities. Yet with her polyglot music, perhaps also thanks to those witty and sometimes shamelessly explicit lyrics, she has managed to garner a legion of fans. The Zigo Dome is filled with a remarkably young audience.

Her lyrics bounce off in all directions and that makes her somewhat elusive, but also alluring. In Zigo Dome she sings immaculate and sensuous songs love languageBeautifully clean for the highest notes, next to songs like beautiful pop punk and indie rock drew barrymore, His band can handle anything: The drummer impresses with a particularly vicious, rocking break, which makes for a very gentle ballad on the record. shirt Striking the ears with unusual force.

But no matter how loud or deeply bassy the beats are at times, SZA’s voice comes through clearly. Only if she allows herself to be overwhelmed by her show, yet another shift Or because of a wild choreography next to his dancers, his voice or microphone stutters.

a show like a graphic novel



Her performance is emphatically dominated by narrative theater shows that she wants to bring to the concert hall. power ballads no one understands me SZA sings, for example, from a wobbly rowing boat that floats above stunned audience heads to a hastily constructed lighthouse at the back of the hall. In addition to artistic scales, you can also hear some vibrations of vocal fear of heights in her voice, but apparently the singer thought that the image was more important than the purest interpretation.

The show can almost be read as a graphic novel. The nautical theme is not abandoned: after the diving board scene, a wild fishing boat rises to the stage, which SZA and her dancers have to steer through sometimes sweltering summer weather and then through a raging gale. . It’s a stunning light show, created by Dutch designer Casper Isager, that just like SZA got the world on its feet.

You sometimes gasp at the idolatry that flares up before your eyes. if sza killed him Lots of love Commitment and none other than rapper Travis Scott comes on stage to perform his part of that duet, you see two world stars dancing on a chugging steamer until its end: after the stunning act, the ship is in pieces. breaks up and disappears into the waves.

Impressive



Sometimes it can be a little too much, a little too restless. SZA sings maybe a minute of some fairly strong lyrics, and it’s on again. If she takes time to contemplate, for example in poignant Snooze, you see how convincing SZA can be without her glasses. You can almost feel the beautiful and dynamic vocal chords stinging your own throat.

He has that whole show fair, where you change the charm almost per song, so obviously it’s not even really necessary to impress. And that makes it even more impressive.

sza

pop Zigo Dome, Amsterdam, 1/6.