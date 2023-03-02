SZA Receives Billboard Woman Of The Year Award: “Thank You For Saying Yes To Me”

This Wednesday night (1st), Billboard magazine held the Women In Music 2023 event, which honors women who have excelled in music over the past year. In her Woman of the Year speech, singer SZA reflected on her place in the industry.

“I didn’t write anything, but I’m not like that either,” SZA began. “I’m a very eccentric kind of person and I guess what I wanted to say is there are so many women in this room right now that I deeply respect. It could have been any one of us in this room.”

Then, the singer starts mentioning some of the names present and says that the self-confidence exposed about the artists is not always real. “I used to feel like I didn’t belong,” she admitted, “but I realized that the key is to stay open and available to whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life.

“I really just want my life to be more than music,” she continued, “be more than an artist. I want to serve others, I want to serve people, I want to be open and available for whatever God wants for me, and say yes to everything that’s scary, to everything that feels like it’s not for you or where you don’t belong, it really is. the only way we can get through those doors.”

SZA concluded her speech with an inspirational message, like a good coach: “You just have to say yes to the possibility,” she said. “And thanks to everyone for saying yes to me.”

See what she said:

Before SZA, other great women in the industry were nominated for the same honor, such as Olivia Rodrigo (2022), Cardi B (2020), Billie Eilish (2019), Ariana Grande (2018), Selena Gomez (2017), Madonna (2016) , Lady Gaga (2015) and Taylor Swift (2014 and 2009).

The singer gained even more prominence in the last year with the release of “SOS“. One of the most successful albums of recent times, the material reached digital platforms on November 9, 2022. In addition to “Kill Bill”, the current single of the era, the album brings together a total of 23 tracks, including contributions from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and more. Remember:

Meanwhile, Billboard Women In Music 2023 also awarded artists like Lana Del Rey, Rosalía, Becky G, TWICE and more. Names like Kim Petras, Latto, Olivia Rodrigo and more were also present at the event, handing out awards and performing some of their recent hits.