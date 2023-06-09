SZA sings song highlights sometimes just like on Snapchat and TikTok

sza

SOS Tour

jasper van voogt

An entire Ziggo Dome holds its breath for a moment. One, two counts at the most. Then OMG fly through the room. Yes, it’s really him, just come up and stand on stage at the wheelhouse of the ship: Travis Scott.

The rumor is already buzzing in the aisles, where the public (particularly female teens and early twenties) line up for cocktails and food. Tonight’s headliner, R&B singer SZA, has already collaborated with countless people: from Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat to Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé and Cardi B. So tonight it’s Travis Scott. One of the most popular rappers in the world. He wouldn’t look out of place on his own in the Ziggo Dome, but appears here to contribute to two songs: Less And Lots of love,

The fleeting attention of the TikTok generation



The American rapper brings a much-needed revival to SZA’s performance, which is roughly divided into four parts. A clever trick that is used more often than not to capture the fleeting attention span of the TikTok generation. Another easy way: Not every song is played perfectly. This way only one song is the highlight, just like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. Social media has been flooded with freehand filmed impressions of both the Tonight Show and the visitors themselves who, looking into their phone’s cameras, film themselves singing along to the song.

SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, began making a name for herself ten years ago with melodic, bold R&B songs with influences of soul, hip-hop, and pop. She is known for her candid lyrics. In it she talks about her struggles with relationships, fear and life lessons. As a symbol of her journey through life, the show is given the theme of a sea voyage, from departure to storm and a shipwreck at the end.

platform size turned out to be too large



She starts the show half an hour late and just like on the cover of her second album SOS, Sitting on a diving board above the ocean, in this case above a stage with water projections on LED screens. Then she dives into the water, to come out on stage and Search and Destroy Against the background of a fishing port.

In the ninety minutes that follow, a pier wall, a giant anchor and a fishing cutter enter the stage, often accompanied by singing and dancing. At the time of the ship there comes a moment of rest; In a canoe she makes a round of the singing hall, illuminated by a lighthouse, above the audience.

with acoustic songs like gone girl And no one understands me It’s another highlight in an emotion-packed set that he has to pull from time and time again to hold his attention. They are helped by those LED screens, four dancers (three women, one man), a back-up tape with background vocals, and a tape set to the side.

Still, the platform regularly goes one size too big. She doesn’t talk much to the audience; Only when she starts repeating does she ask if it is welcome because she wants people to get home safely. After such an exciting sea voyage, a sprint for the night train is a piece of cake.

SZA will also be at the Zigo Dome on the evening of Saturday, June 3.